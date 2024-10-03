SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,910,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,165,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

