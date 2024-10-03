SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,655,000 after buying an additional 150,580 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 744,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,121 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 439,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

