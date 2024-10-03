SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

