SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 98,589 shares.The stock last traded at $88.85 and had previously closed at $90.58.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

