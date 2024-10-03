SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 1.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

