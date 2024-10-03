Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,636.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,636 ($35.26) and last traded at GBX 2,640 ($35.31), with a volume of 225724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,718 ($36.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXS. Shore Capital upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($59.32) to GBX 4,190 ($56.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.46) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($47.08) to GBX 3,920 ($52.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($62.97).

Spectris Price Performance

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,868.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,065.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 26.60 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,022.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Spectris news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($26,744.14). Insiders bought 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

