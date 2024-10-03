Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,707.50 ($62.97).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Spectris to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,520 ($47.08) to GBX 3,920 ($52.43) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($59.32) to GBX 4,190 ($56.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.46) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,718 ($36.36) on Thursday. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,640 ($35.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,861 ($51.65). The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,876.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,068.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 26.60 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,022.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectris

In related news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 706 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.88) per share, with a total value of £19,993.92 ($26,744.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

