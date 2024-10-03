Spin Master Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$583.31 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOY. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$30.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$27.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$66,532.60. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

