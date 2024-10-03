Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $280.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.