Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Bridge Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 5.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 968,835 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 502,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

