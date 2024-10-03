Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 697,367 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 697,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 2.74% of Superior Industries International worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Price Performance

SUP stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.15 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUP

About Superior Industries International

(Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.