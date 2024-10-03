Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,467 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

