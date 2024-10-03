Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $176.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.