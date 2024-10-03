Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.45% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,410,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $747.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

