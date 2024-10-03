Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,426 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $283,347. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,043.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAS

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.