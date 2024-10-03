Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Olin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 2,778.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 162,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Olin by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,735 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Olin Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

