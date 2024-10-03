Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 119,760 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 470.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 204,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 18.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,515 shares in the company, valued at $700,373.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,664.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,515 shares in the company, valued at $700,373.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,499 shares of company stock worth $2,869,257 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $729.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

