Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 17,104 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,186,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6,250.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 141,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 139,697 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 369,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 135,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $97.60 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

