Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG stock opened at $379.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

