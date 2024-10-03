Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,068 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

