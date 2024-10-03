Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $91.01 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

