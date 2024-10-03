Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 36,967 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,967 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

