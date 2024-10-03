Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 43,970 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,737,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

CPT stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

