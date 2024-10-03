Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.49

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 323118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQSP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -928.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $6,726,282.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,263 shares in the company, valued at $62,511,354.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $6,726,282.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,263 shares in the company, valued at $62,511,354.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,589 shares of company stock worth $16,263,305 over the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

