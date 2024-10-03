SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.53 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.09). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.10), with a volume of 1,270,849 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($71,018.30).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.08) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.96).

SSP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,516.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.