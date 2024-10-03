SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Sells £53,093.28 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($71,018.30).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($167.98).
- On Monday, July 8th, Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($166.93).
SSP Group Price Performance
SSP Group stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 157.20 ($2.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,064. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 243.20 ($3.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,720.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
