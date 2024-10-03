Star Combo Pharma Ltd (ASX:S66) Declares Final Dividend of $0.00

Star Combo Pharma Ltd (ASX:S66 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 13th.
Star Combo Pharma Stock Performance
About Star Combo Pharma
Star Combo Pharma Limited engages in the manufacturing and distribution of health food products and nutritional supplements in Australia and China. It operates in two segments, OEM Division and Austoyou Retail. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural health supplements and skin care products.
