Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 104,251 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

