Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $95.91. 723,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,700,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

