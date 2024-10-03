Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $40.95

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $39.35. Steel Partners shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.93% of Steel Partners worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

