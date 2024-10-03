Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) Insider Simon Taylor Acquires 3,700,000 Shares

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ – Get Free Report) insider Simon Taylor bought 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,500.00 ($38,275.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Stellar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for tin, lithium, gold, base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Heemskirk Tin project located in northeast Tasmania. Stellar Resources Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

