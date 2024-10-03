Stephens Begins Coverage on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

