Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SF opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.