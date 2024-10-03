Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 3rd (ASO, BLBD, BRC, BTI, CCRD, CHPT, FIBK, HUM, INFY, MTB)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 3rd:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Brady (NYSE:BRC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $274.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $392.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a sell rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $87.00 price target on the stock.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

