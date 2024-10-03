Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 3rd (AAL, AEP, AFL, ALGT, ALK, ALV, APA, AR, ASTH, ATI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 3rd:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $114.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $134.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $122.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $177.00 to $180.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $135.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $390.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $168.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $137.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $314.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $280.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $183.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $76.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $49.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $250.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $620.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $492.00 to $536.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $126.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $503.00 to $488.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $590.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $5.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $395.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $141.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

