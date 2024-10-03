Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 3rd (AAL, AEP, AFL, ALGT, ALK, ALV, APA, AR, ASTH, ATI)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 3rd:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $114.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $134.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $122.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $177.00 to $180.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $135.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $390.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $168.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $137.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $314.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $280.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $183.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $76.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $49.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $250.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $620.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $492.00 to $536.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $126.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $503.00 to $488.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $590.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $5.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $395.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $141.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

