Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Elys BMG Group Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Price Performance
Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Elys BMG Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15,525.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.66.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
