Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

