Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SIGA opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
