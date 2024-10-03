Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in NOV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NOV by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NOV Trading Down 0.5 %

NOV opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. NOV has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

