StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

