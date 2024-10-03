StockNews.com Downgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Sell

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 46,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $140,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

