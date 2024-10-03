StockNews.com Lowers One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Buy

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

OLP opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $582.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,200.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $409,852. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

