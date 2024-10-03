StockNews.com Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 192,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

