StockNews.com Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to “Buy”

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 135,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

