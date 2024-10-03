Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,083 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $36,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

