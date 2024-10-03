Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,210 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,210 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,154,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

