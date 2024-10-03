Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

