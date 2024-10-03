Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 15.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $39,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

