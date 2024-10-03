Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.