Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 191,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

AOR stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

