Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RTX by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

